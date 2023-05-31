SAN DIEGO – An algae bloom prompted city officials to post caution signs at its Lower Otay Reservoir, according to San Diego officials.

The City of San Diego advises the public to not expose their skin to the water while the cautionary alert is in effect.

However, the algae bloom does not impact the safety or quality of the City’s drinking water, officials said. The water is treated using several processes prior to being delivered to homes and businesses, according to the City.

Local biologists found out the water at Lower Otay Reservoir tested positive for Cyanobacteria, also known as “blue-green algae.”

“Further testing by City biologists determined that the Cyanobacteria algae bloom is producing Microcystin toxin, which can be harmful to humans and animals if their skin is exposed to the water or they ingest untreated water,” the City said. “Levels are at the cautionary stage and the City is taking voluntary measures to ensure public safety.”

The City will continue monitoring and testing the water at the reservoir.