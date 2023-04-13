EL CAJON, Calif. — Popular grocery store chain ALDI will soon be opening their newest location in San Diego County.

The new store will be located at 123 Fletcher Parkway and will be the first ALDI to open in El Cajon.

ALDI’s El Cajon location will open to customers on April 27 at 8 a.m., according to a news release. The store will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To celebrate the opening of the new East County store, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket program, the news release said.

ALDI has over a dozen locations in San Diego County, including the upcoming El Cajon store. You can find the nearest ALDI store to you here.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said a quote attributed to Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in El Cajon and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The El Cajon location will offer options for a variety of lifestyles, including gluten-free, plant-based, ketogenic and more. The new ALDI will also offer curbside pickup and delivery options for shoppers.

Remember to bring a quarter, as ALDI stores have customers pay a 25 cent deposit to use a shopping cart, to prevent having to have employees collect the carts. Once you return your shopping cart you will get your quarter back.