SAN DIEGO — Alaska Airlines is expanding service from San Diego International Airport with new nonstop routes to three U.S. cities.

Starting Thursday, June 15 travelers will be able to hop a direct plane from America’s Finest City to Eugene, Oregon, and to Washington, D.C., the airline announced in a press release.

Alaska Airlines says the inaugural flights will be celebrated with a special send-off for guests just before boarding.

“Our guests in San Diego told us they wanted more nonstops; we’re excited to add service on both the West and East Coasts, including the nation’s capital, Florida’s vibrant Gulf Coast as well as to beautiful Eugene, Oregon” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice-president of California for Alaska Airlines. “We know it’s important that we keep California connected and our guests will now have three more non-stop destinations to choose from as they plan out their travel.”

Later, in October 2023, another nonstop flight from San Diego to Tampa, Florida will be added, the company noted.

These new routes, according to Alaska Airlines, solidify the airline’s position as the carrier with the most nonstops from San Diego.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines growing its service at SAN and their continued partnership,” said Kimberly Becker of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “The timing is excellent, and our community will benefit from the addition of these new nonstop routes between our sunny Southern California region and the East Coast and the Pacific Northwest.”

Two of these new nonstop destinations are launching just ahead of summer as San Diegans decide where they may want to travel for vacation.

As the only national airline based on the West Coast, Alaska Airline says they’ve “proudly served” their guests throughout California for more than 40 years.