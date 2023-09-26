SAN DIEGO — Alaska Airlines is expanding its service from San Diego International Airport with a new nonstop flight to Atlanta.

Starting May 16, 2024, travelers will be able to take the direct service from America’s Finest City to the Georgia city daily.

According to Alaska, flights with this service will depart from San Diego in mid-morning and arrive in Atlanta in the late afternoon before returning in the early evening. The flight times are expected to allow for connecting flights within the airline’s California network.

Tickets are already available to book for flights with the new service on Alaska Airlines’ website.

The Atlanta stop will be the 37th destination available for nonstop service from SAN next spring, according to the airline. Alaska currently offers nonstop service to 36 destinations from the city — the most out of any airline that serves the airport.

“We want to provide our guests in San Diego the most nonstop options,” Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, in a release.

“Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs,” Amrine continued. “We’re excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego.”

Throughout 2023, the airline has added several nonstop flights to available service from SAN, including to destinations like Eugene, OR; Washington, D.C. and Tampa, FL.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines new options to destinations across the country,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia’s capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego.”