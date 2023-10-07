SAN DIEGO — Alaska Airlines announced Friday it will offer a new daily nonstop flight from San Diego International Airport (SAN).

Starting May 16, 2024, travelers headed out of America’s Finest City can hop a nonstop flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ALT) in Atlanta, Georgia. This is also true for those headed west after departing from the Peach State.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ new options to destinations across the country,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia’s capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego.”

Alaska Airlines joins three other carriers that provide nonstop service to Atlanta, including Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, Atlanta is among the larger transcontinental destinations from SAN with roughly, 450 passengers traveling per day each way between the two cities, according to the airlines.

Alaska Airlines schedules, fares, and flight times can be found here.

This marks the the 37th nonstop destination Alaska Airlines offers from SAN. The airline currently offers 36 nonstop destinations to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii.