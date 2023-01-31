SAN DIEGO — Alaska Airlines will be expanding their flights at San Diego International Airport (SAN) this year, adding new nonstop flights to various destinations around the U.S., officials announced Monday.

Starting June 15, the airline will offer daily nonstop flights between SAN and Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG). Alaska Airlines is also adding nonstop seasonal service between SAN and Tampa, Fla. (TPA) beginning Oct. 5.

“The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President & CEO. “Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest. We thank Alaska Airlines for the addition of these routes and their continued partnership at SAN.”

The new routes with Alaska Airlines now totals 35 nonstop destinations from SAN.