SAN DIEGO — A United Airlines plane returned to San Diego International Airport Tuesday morning shortly after take-off when the crew reported a laptop fire in the cabin.

United Airlines Flight 2664, a Boeing 737 on route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, landed safely back in San Diego around 7:30 a.m., Federal Aviation Administration officials said. Emergency crews responded shortly after.

The San Diego Fire Department said that this was an external battery pack that was on fire in the cabin of the aircraft. The responding crews put the pack in a fire bag to prevent the fire from spreading.

After SDFD evaluated everyone on the plane, four passengers were transported to a UCSD Health hospital with non-life threatening injuries, SDFD said. Two others opted not to be transported.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident.

