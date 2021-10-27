Airbnb to crack down on Halloween weekend parties

SAN DIEGO — In an effort to prevent Halloween weekend parties, Airbnb will place several restrictions on their rentals that will limit the potential for large gatherings starting Wednesday.

The company first implemented their holiday weekend restrictions over the Halloween 2020 weekend, where they blocked all one-night reservations across the country.

Airbnb estimates that over 1,000 people in San Diego were deterred from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2020 due to their anti-party measures.

This year, the company will implement the following rules for guests attempting to book reservations:

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

— Guests a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations — Airbnb will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, the company will use technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.

Guests making one or two-night reservations will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they could face legal consequences for breaking the rules.

Airbnb estimates their efforts led to a drop in unauthorized parties and related incidents by over 49% for Halloween 2020 and 51% for New Year’s Eve.