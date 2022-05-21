SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Air Canada Saturday launched its first nonstop service between San Diego and Montreal.

Flights were scheduled to operate three times weekly during the peak summer travel season with arrivals into San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and departures on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, said Sabrina LoPiccolo of the San Diego International Airport.

Montreal is the most populous city in Quebec and the second-most populous city in Canada.

“The new flights to Montreal are a welcome addition to our international route offerings,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “Montreal has been our largest and most requested market within Canada and serves as a connection to other Canadian cities and beyond.”

Air Canada resumed service between San Diego and Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 1, 2021, and resumed service between San Diego and Toronto on March 3, 2022.

For schedule and tickets, visit aircanada.com.

