Flight makes emergency landing after leaving San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A mechanical issue caused a flight from San Diego to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles Monday.

Air Canada Express Flight AC8767 from San Diego to Vancouver landed at Los Angeles Airport around 8 p.m. after the crew declared an emergency “due to a fuel and engine issue,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told FOX 5 by email.

The airline said the Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet blew a tire after landing safely at LAX. Emergency vehicles met the plane as a precautionary measure.

“The pilots maintained complete control of the aircraft. Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and they responded according to our standard operating procedures,” an Air Canada Express spokesperson said.

Passengers eventually departed the aircraft and were bussed to the terminal. No injuries to passengers or crew members were reported.