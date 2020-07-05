Ailing bald eagle treated at San Diego Humane Society

An ailing bald eagle which was found Saturday, July 4, 2020, on the ground at the Barrett Youth Correction facility in Alpine was treated by the San Diego Humane Society. (San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – On the 244th birthday of the United States of America, a bald eagle, one of the nation’s patriotic symbols, was found ailing on the ground at the Barrett Youth Correction facility in Alpine and taken to the San Diego Humane Society for treatment.

“The magnificent bird was rescued and brought to us by SoCal Parrots, after it had been observed on the ground for a couple of days,” said Nina Thompson of the San Diego Humane Society.

“The bald eagle is dehydrated, has been given fluids and also been treated for mites,” Thompson said. “While the prognosis is guarded, the bird’s condition is stable in the critical care unit (of) our Bahde Wildlife Center.”

It is rare for the San Diego Humane Society to admit a bald eagle, she said. “We are hoping this majestic bird will respond well to our treatment, so it can be released back into the wild soon.”