Agents stop smuggling boat painted black, traveling without lights

A smuggling boat painted black, in an attempt to stealthily enter the U.S. (Photo: Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — Border agents say they stopped a smuggling boat that was spray-painted black and operating without lights in an attempt to sneak past authorities in San Diego Wednesday.

The boat was stopped around 1:30 a.m. just west of Coronado, after being spotted by an aircraft, Customs and Border Protection said. The flight crew got in touch with agents patrolling the water, and a CBP interceptor boat was able to locate the stealthy vessel and move in.

Ten people were crowded on board the small boat, and agents determined the entire group had entered the U.S. illegally, CBP said.

“It’s dangerous to travel on a crowded boat, out at sea, with no lights, and these smugglers took the added step of spray-painting the hull black so they would be difficult to spot at night,” said Christopher Hunter, the deputy director of marine operations for CBP in San Diego.

“Smuggling organizations aren’t considering anyone’s safety when they make these illegal attempts, only what profits they can try to make.”

Agents brought the boat and its occupants, all Mexican citizens ages 18-55, back to a dock to turn them over to Border Patrol. Eventually the agency returned them to Mexico, officials said.