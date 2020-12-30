Agents save man stuck hanging over ocean on border wall

File photo – Concertina wire provides a secondary barrier between the United States and Mexico where the border between the two countries meets the Pacific Ocean at Border Field State Park on January 23, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – A migrant who became stuck on the border wall trying to enter the country illegally was rescued by agents, the San Diego Sector Border Patrol reported Wednesday.

The rescue occurred at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when agents patrolling Imperial Beach observed a man hanging from the international boundary wall where it juts out into the Pacific Ocean.

The migrant, identified as a 25-year-old Mexican national, had tried to scale down into the U.S. and was hanging above the ocean water line on the American side of the border, according to the Border Patrol.

Although he was on the American side of the border, Mexican authorities were able to free him from the wall, according to the Border Patrol. Emergency medical services were on standby and took the man to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and knee pain.

“Let this serve as a reminder that a smuggler’s sole motive is profit,” said Chief Border Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “When the going gets tough, they will leave you behind to fend for yourself.”