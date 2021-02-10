Agents rescue man who fell down waterfall, got left behind near border

A man lies next to a stretcher shortly before Border Patrol agents rushed him out of a remote area to medical care. USBP says the man fell down a waterfall shortly after crossing the border with a group. (Photo: USBP)

SAN DIEGO — Agents carried a man to safety after he fell down a waterfall and was left behind by his group shortly after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally late Monday.

The U.S. Border Patrol agents had been patrolling the wilderness of Otay Mountain around 11:30 p.m. when they first came across four people passing through the area in the dark. The agents determined all four were in the country without documentation, according to USBP.

After taking the group into custody, the agents started canvassing the surrounding area for anyone else who might be out there. That’s when they heard cries for help.

The calls led them to a fifth person — a 41-year-old Mexican man who was badly hurt after he fell about 15 feet down a waterfall onto a rocky surface. As agents assessed his injuries, he told them he had entered the U.S. illegally with two other people, but that they left him there after he fell and couldn’t move any further, USBP said.

Because of their remote location, agents decided to load the man onto a stretcher and carry him to somewhere where paramedics could meet them more easily.

“For approximately an hour, the (search and rescue team) agents carried the man through the dark, harsh terrain until they reached a safe extraction point,” the agency said. “They transferred the man to a waiting EMS unit, which transported him to a nearby hospital.”

Meanwhile, the four people who had already been arrested were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.

“Our agents go to great lengths to help others,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke in a written statement about the rescue. “If not for their grit and selflessness, this situation could have ended much worse.”