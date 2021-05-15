Agents kill driver in ‘confrontation’ after chase near border

SAN DIEGO — Three Border Patrol agents opened fire during a confrontation with a driver they had chased along a rural highway in San Diego County Friday, killing the man, the agency confirmed.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the far East County town of Campo, outside a Circle K gas station off state Route 94. Border Patrol said they had been chasing a car with three adult men inside for some time before the shooting, though they did not share details on what started the chase or if the vehicle was suspected of coming across the border illegally.

The chase ended when the driver of the silver sedan pulled in to the gas station off SR-94 at Buckman Springs Road, Border Patrol said.

“A confrontation ensued, resulting in three agents discharging their firearms,” the agency wrote in a news release, though no further explanation of what caused them to shoot was immediately provided. The driver was hit by the gunfire, which pierced the windshield, video from the scene showed.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance but later pronounced dead. The two other men from the car were taken into custody, officials said, though no details on possible charges were released.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will investigate the deadly shooting, as they do all shootings involving law enforcement in the county’s unincorporated areas.

FOX 5 has reached out to authorities for further details about what led up to the chase and fatal shooting, which a spokesperson said would be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.