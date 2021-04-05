Agents arrest 4 men in torn wetsuits suspected of swimming around border wall

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Imperial Beach on Sunday arrested four men suspected of swimming around the U.S.-Mexico border wall along with two men suspected of picking them up north of the border. (U.S. Border Patrol)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Imperial Beach on Sunday arrested four men suspected of swimming around the U.S.-Mexico border wall along with two men suspected of picking them up north of the border.

Shortly after 6 a.m., an agent patrolling the coastline near Seacoast Drive and Admiralty Way approached four men in torn wetsuits walking north along the beach, the agency said. The men fled, and after a short chase, the agent apprehended a 17-year-old Mexican citizen.

When other agents arrived, they saw three other men get into a GMC Acadia SUV. As the driver attempted to leave, agents stopped the SUV.

The driver, the front passenger and three men in the back seat and cargo area were Mexican citizens who were illegally present in the country, the agency said. They were all taken to a Border Patrol station for processing. The driver and front passenger were charged with smuggling.