Agencies to highlight need for readiness plans as several fires spark across county

SAN DIEGO – From the North County all the way south to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday was an eventful day for San Diego County fire crews as they battled multiple blazes.

Fire officials say it’s only a sign of things to come.

On Friday, officials with San Diego County, Cal Fire San Diego and other public safety partners throughout the region are scheduled to announce wildfire readiness plans and more on how San Diegans can prepare their households as well.

“We do as much as we can on an individual basis to make sure we’re not the one starting the fire,” Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said. “But we just need folks to realize that obviously we can’t control what other people do and we need to be ready to take action and evacuate at a moment’s notice.”

Thursday’s largest local fire came west of the Tecate Port of Entry where downed power lines from Mexico crossed into the U.S., sparking a fire that scorched 30 acres and threatened structures in the community. The fire was roughly 50% contained as of 7 p.m., but crews were expected to remain in the area through the night to build containment lines.

“It actually burned several buildings, a residential trailer, outbuildings, a horse trailer,” Shoots said.

While crews were battling the fire at the border, Cal Fire said a smaller one-acre fire sparked up in the Deer Springs area, dubbed the Gopher Fire.

“Even a one-acre fire requires a ton of resources,” Shoots said. “We’re still bringing in engines and dozers and hand crews and helicopters and planes.”

And closer to the city, the I-8 on-ramp was closed near Old Town while San Diego Fire-Rescue crew tackled a brush fire burning near the freeway.

“We’re just at that time of year where we’re going to see these fires every day,” Shoots said.