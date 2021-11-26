Map: After Thanksgiving without power, over 4,000 still waiting on service

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego County residents woke up the day after Thanksgiving still awaiting power Friday, after severe fire danger prompted public safety shutoffs from San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of 7:15 a.m., an estimated 4,452 residents were waiting for power to return to their homes. Affected communities included Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Fallbrook, Jamul, Potrero and Warner Springs, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A look at the utility’s map for public safety shutoffs as of 7:15 a.m. (Photo: SDG&E)

The outages began Thursday morning as families prepared for Thanksgiving Day, with more than 5,300 customers affected by 8:15 a.m. That number lingered near 6,000 late that evening, with the bulk of the outages being public safety power shutoffs. The shutoffs are aimed at reducing the risk of fires sparking due to defective or damaged equipment in high winds.

A red flag warning for fire danger remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, driven by high winds and dry conditions. The National Weather Service forecast calls for easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph and some isolated areas seeing even stronger winds. Humidity levels will fall to between 5% and 10%.

The strongest recorded gusts on Thursday included 68 mph on Sill Hill, 60 mph on Palomar Mountain and 51 mph on Viejas Grade Road.

Two community resource centers were available to people affected by outages Friday:

Descanso Community Resource Center, 9545 River Drive, Descanso, 91916. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Potrero Community Resource Center, 24550 Highway 94 Potrero, 91963. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information and resources are available on the utility’s website.

In Santee Thursday, flames from an 18-acre wildfire came perilously close to homes, but fire crews were able to keep the blaze at bay. No significant damage was reported, despite harrowing images of neighbors spraying down large flames with garden hoses.

Out in Boulevard, residents of the small rural community spent the day without power. The staff at the Live Oak Springs Market spoke to FOX 5 about accepting IOUs from customers and dealing with food spoilage during a day of operating without SDG&E service.

FOX 5’s Brittney Donovan contributed to this report.