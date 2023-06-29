ENCINITAS, Calif. — Last week’s death of 15-year-old Brodee Champlain-Kingman marked the first e-bike fatality in three years in Encinitas.

Wednesday night’s emergency declaration in the City of Encinitas means some changes are in the works.

“It was a tragic, tragic collision,” Lt. Ryan Wisniewski with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department North Coastal Station said. “Those are probably the toughest calls we end up going to.”

Due to the emergency declaration, the sheriff’s department can go a step above and offer more safety education for e-bike riders if they receive a citation.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in people riding on the roadways and riding on the sidewalks, and often times a lot of those are younger kids who may have not gone through safety classes or know the rules of the road, so it presents some challenges,” Wisniewski said.

Brodee’s family said he was riding his bike to practice for an upcoming track and field tryout at San Dieguito High School. They said he was well-versed in the safety and rules of e-bike riding.

“The e-bike I believe tried to make a lane change and the vehicle struck the rider,” Wisniewski said. “The case is still under investigation. We are still trying to determine speeds of the vehicle and some other factors. Fault hasn’t been assigned yet.”

Wisniewski says the most common rules authorities see broken from e-bike riders are not wearing a helmet if you are under 17 years old, failing to yield, making illegal turns and having more riders than seats on an e-bike.

“We’re asking sometimes a 12 or 13-year-old to make the kind of judgement you’d have to make while driving a vehicle,” Wisniewski said.

The City of Encinitas voted Wednesday to adopt an e-bike emergency declaration and push for educational funding.

“The emergency declaration through the City of Encinitas is a safety campaign, where we would like to bring more attention to the risks of riding e-bikes,” Wisniewski said.

The emergency declaration changes the municipal code and allows the sheriff’s department to offer division, which allows an e-bike safety course to dismiss an e-bike citation, with the goal of making bikers more familiar with the rules of the road.

The City of Encinitas has partnered with the San Diego Bicycle Coalition to offer free training and safety courses to Encinitas residents.

"They offer great training courses and safety courses for e-bikes. Before those kids or adults even before hit the streets on those e-bikes, we highly encourage to them to take one of those training and safety classes, become familiar with the rules of the road."