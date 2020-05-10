After beating COVID-19, woman who gave birth while in coma will spend Mother’s Day at home

SAN DIEGO – A pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19 found herself in the hospital in March. Now she and her newborn daughter will spend their first Mother’s Day together at home.

In late March, Blanca Moreno found herself struggling to breathe and was admitted to the ICU at UC San Diego Health. She soon had to be intubated with the hospital’s medical staff determining they would need to perform an emergency cesarean operation to save the baby.

“We all came together because this was such a big case between mom and baby just because of the unknown,” said Zerrin Hill, a clinical nurse at the hospital, “between the two of them, (we were) trying to figure out how they could safely get this baby out and get the mom safely recovered postpartum and also with her respiratory and cardiac function at the time.”

Baby Atziri was born at 32 weeks weighing just over 4 pounds. She tested negative for COVID-19.

Moreno remained in a coma for nearly a month. When she finally awoke, she learned she’d successfully delivered her daughter.

“She woke up and said, ‘No, my baby’s in here,’ and was pointing at her stomach,” Zerrin said. “And the doctor said, ‘No, we delivered your baby. She’s in the NICU — she’s doing great.'”

Moreno said she’s now trying to make up for lost time.

“I want to thank the entire medical team, nurses and doctors for the great work they have done in helping my Atziri — my baby — when she needed me the most and I couldn’t be there for her,” Moreno said. “And also thank you very much to all the medical team researching and working on the disease since it began to appear.”

“Thank you very much to the team of doctors and nurses because thanks to all of you, I am a survivor of COVID,” she said.