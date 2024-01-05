SAN DIEGO — More than 100 new homes are being built in the South Bay as part of the region’s latest affordable housing project.

Located in San Ysidro, Vista Lane will serve low-income families by offering two-bedroom apartments starting around $1,420 a month and three-bedroom units at about $2,340 a month.

The project, which is costing $47.4 million, will feature a common room, community area and playground. The building is walking distance from a bus stop and light rail station.

“I signed an executive order directing city staff to process permits for projects like this one in 30 days or less,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Friday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony. “Here we are a year later, breaking ground on a project that benefited from that program.”

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.