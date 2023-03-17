SAN DIEGO — A new program has been created by the Development Services Department for housing projects and emergency shelters, the City of San Diego said Friday.

The Affordable Housing Permit Now program will implement Mayor Todd Gloria’s executive order requiring expedited processing for 100% affordable housing and shelter permits, officials explained.

The city says this program will provide enhanced customer service and will require reviews to be completed in no more than 30 business days.

“The City of San Diego must not be an impediment to the speedy building of affordable housing, and I’m committed to taking all reasonable and responsible measures to help home builders create desperately needed homes faster,” said Gloria. “That’s why I directed our Development Services Department to implement a plan to seamlessly review and approve permit applications without delay so we can get affordable housing built much more quickly.”

The program is targeted for projects ready to build and that don’t require discretionary approvals or have already obtained any relevant discretionary permits, the city explained.

Officials say the developments can include emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and other 100% affordable home types for low or moderate-income households.

More information about the Affordable Housing Permit Now program can be found here.

Around 40 new employees hired by the city will now be focused on permitting these residential projects. Officials say timelines should should improve, which will allow affordable housing to be completed faster.