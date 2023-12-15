SAN DIEGO — Officials with the County of San Diego announced Thursday the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development that’s now in the works in San Ysidro.

Called Iris at San Ysidro, the development will have 100 units ranging from one to three bedrooms. This includes 15 units that will be fully furnished for those at risk of experiencing homelessness.

This affordable housing development is being built by way of a partnership between National CORE, the county, the San Diego Housing Commission, as well as the City of San Diego.

“It is a good day when we can come together to take a step forward in ensuring San Diegans have a safe, supportive and affordable place to live,” said David Estrella, county housing and community development services director. “The Iris at San Ysidro will be a welcoming new community for families and children close to transit, jobs and educational opportunities.”

County Behavioral Health Services has also committed to providing care at the Iris at San Ysidro for the next 20 years.

County Supervisor Nora Vargas explained that the initiative is an investment into the community.

“These particular homes will not only have housing for folks that are unsheltered, but they are also going to be able to have the services that they need so that they are able to have the continuum of care that they need,” said Vargas.

The affordable housing development is expected to be completed in 2025.