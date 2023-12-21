SAN DIEGO — Dec. 21 is dubbed the longest night of the year, and to commemorate the day, homeless advocates and elected leaders are remembers those who died without housing with a vigil.

Leaders honored more than 2,000 people who’ve died without housing since 2020 on Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

To remember them, the San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance created a tent vigil with messages written on them.

The row of tents had one side painted that read “Housing Not Handcuffs,” the other side read “#EndCriminalization.”

The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council started to commemorate Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in 1990 to remember people who died without housing.

Speakers included: State Senator Catherine Blakespear; Activist Yusuf Miller with North County Equity and Justice Coalition; and the San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance.

Leaders told stories of friends and family who they’ve lost, who have died without housing.

Photo displays hung to remember some of them.

The San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance has organized seven Tent Vigils since March 15, 2022, including on Dec. 21, 2023, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds to honor and remember at least 2,040 residents who died homeless in San Diego County since 2020 per the Medical Examiner.

Speakers said the community should be outraged by the numbers.

Advocates said they demand more action toward permenant housing for everyone.

“Have you ever been so cold in the night living outside that you were afraid to go to sleep? In the case that you might die in your sleep and never wake up? This is the daily experience of our family members, our loved ones who are experiencing homelessness in our county,” said Yusuf Miller with the North County Equity and Justice Coalition.

“In the season of togetherness and everyday after we must remember the individuals who are experiencing homelessness mean something to our community, that they have intrinsic value as human beings and that solutions can be found,” said Joyce Past President and Vice President, 22nd District Agricultural Assn Board of Directors.

The event also collected donations of nonperishable foods and new or clean winter gear, such as warm gloves, hats, scarves, socks, sweaters, sweats, coats; also sleeping bags, tarps, bungee cords, and tents. These will be distributed via mutual aid groups and homeless services providers throughout San Diego County.