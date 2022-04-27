SAN DIEGO — The families of loved ones who died inside San Diego County jails are now speaking out, asking the District Attorney to prosecute the deputies or resign.

The daughter of Gilbert Gil, Jennifer Schmidt, says her father was found dead “naked, alone, cold and in his feces” inside the Vista Detention Center on Valentine’s Day.

“Their excuses are booking times and all this, there is no excuse for us not to have our family members, there is no excuse,” Schmidt said.

The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego brought several families together in front of the Hall of Justice steps Wednesday afternoon to speak about their most recent loss.

“My brother was 22 years old, he was in jail for four days, he had court the following day and he never got to make it there,” another family member said.

In-custody deaths in San Diego County jails continue to happen and the advocates are saying enough is enough.

“The people that are running these jails know that people can keep dying and no one will be held accountable for it – then they are going to keep doing what they are doing,” said Darwin Fishman with the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office responded to the Prosecute or Resign Campaign.



“Our reviews of in-custody deaths follow the law, are independent, objective and thorough. When the evidence and facts support criminal charges, we have and will file them.”

According to the state’s auditor report, 185 people have died inside San Diego County jails from 2006 to 2020.

“That is why we are going to continue to put pressure on the district attorney to prosecute people and to handle these deaths as what they are, homicides,” Fishman said.