Adorable rhino calves explore new habitat for 1st time

SAN DIEGO — A pair of rhino calves ventured into a new environment for the first time last week, and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park released video of the adorable pair frolicking around.

The two greater one-horned rhino babies entered the expansive Asian Savanna exhibit alongside their mothers, Asha and Tanaya, on May 20. Asha’s male calf was born March 25 and is named Arjun. Tanaya gave birth to the female calf April 11, and it does not yet have a name.

“Both mom-and-calf pairs have enjoyed plenty of private time bonding before interacting with other wildlife on the savanna,” park staff explained.

Adventure highlights included a dip in the cool mud and a visit with a herd of blackbuck antelope, one of a variety of other animals that share a 40-acre domain with the rhinos.

“It’s great to see Asha and Tanaya introducing their calves to other wildlife for the first time,” said Jillian King, a senior wildlife care specialist at the park.

“Everything is new to the calves right now, so it will be interesting to watch them explore. We will keep a watchful eye on them, and look forward to them meeting more of the wildlife on the savanna soon.”

Once widespread in southeast Asia, the greater one-horned rhinoceros is now only found in India and Nepal. Leading wildlife agencies have designated the species “vulnerable,” mainly due to their shrinking natural habitat as humans encroach further on their space. They also fall victim to poachers and illegal traffickers.

“San Diego Zoo Global has been working for more than 40 years, along with other accredited zoos, to keep a sustainable population of rhinos safe under human care while working to protect them in sanctuaries in the wild,” the Safari Park explained.

“These recent births represent the 74th and 75th greater one-horned rhinos born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 1975, making the Safari Park the most successful conservation organization at increasing the population of this animal in the world.”