Adorable bloodhound pup training for sheriff’s department named for late sergeant

The newest member of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is Albert, an 11-week-old bloodhound puppy. (Photo courtesy of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO – A new four-legged friend has joined the ranks of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

In a tweet Tuesday, the department introduced the world to Albert, an 11-week-old bloodhound puppy. Albert is the first bloodhound in the department’s history, a breed noted in a tweet by agency officials for “its tenacity in finding missing people.”

He is named in memory of the late Sgt. Don Albert Parker, the department said. Parker worked for the agency for 25 years and served nine years as unit leader of its Search and Rescue Detail. He died in 2018 of brain cancer.

“Always on call, (Parker) led 100s of searches including for Chelsea King and Amber Dubois,” the department said.

His namesake, who officials say often is stepping on his set of floppy ears while playing, will undergo nine months of training before being certified.

Until then, officials appear to be enjoying his “cuteness and curiosity.”