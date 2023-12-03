SAN DIEGO — The holidays can be hard for families, especially for those with loved ones with disabilities. That’s why one local non-profit is giving back to those who are struggling this holiday season.

The non-profit, Foundation for Developmental Disabilities, hosted it’s annual Adopt-a-Family event, which was sold out.

The event is put on to raise money for people with disabilities who don’t have enough financial support or families to provide for them.

Today’s event raised nearly $17,000, which is still a few thousand dollars shy of their goal.

If you want to help, visit Seen On FOX 5 for more information.