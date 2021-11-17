Hours cut as parks and rec department struggles to hire

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego says its struggling to hire enough people to staff its Parks and Recreation Department.

The department is facing a hiring shortage that’s being felt across industries in the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. When the city was forced to close many of its community centers for health and safety measures, staffers looked for other opportunities. Now that activities are returning, the city is having a hard time getting people back.

At city pools, for example, hours of availability have been cut as they try to increase lifeguard staffing by 50%. Right now, three of 13 public pools are open for weekend hours.

The city is looking for workers to fill positions ranging from recreation center aides to workers at public golf courses, park rangers and asset management employees. For kids just graduating high school and looking for a first job, there are paid internships at a rate of about $15 per hour.

Read more information about the available position on the parks and rec department website and then search for the positions in the city’s directory of open positions.