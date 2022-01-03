Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departs on scheduled deployment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group deployed as scheduled Monday, the Navy announced.

The Carrier Strike Group is led by the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 — USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.

“The entire CSG 3 team is trained and ready to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts as called upon by our nation’s leaders,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of Carrier Strike Group 3. “As we leave today on this routine, scheduled deployment, I know the sailors and Marines of this team will continue to serve this great nation and its people. It is our honor to do so.”

The units of the carrier strike group began training for deployment in April and recently completed a month-long integrated exercise to be certified for deployment.

“These sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment,” Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the USS Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer, said in a statement. “They are absolutely prepared for today’s deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests.”

The strike group is deploying with what the Navy is touting as its “most advanced air wing” and is heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

