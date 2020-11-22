Abandoned trailer destroyed by fire after being used for shelter

Authorities say people were living in this abandoned trailer before it was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An abandoned commercial trailer burned in Spring Valley Sunday, and authorities believe it was being used for shelter.

No one was found inside the trailer during the blaze, and the structure was “fully destroyed” according to a battalion chief at the scene. A significant number of people experiencing homelessness are known to frequent the area.

The fire began around 8 a.m. at Paradise Valley Road and Elkelton Place, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The fire was put out by San Miguel Fire District firefighters shortly afterward. The fire did not spread beyond the trailer and no injuries were reported.

Roads were closed at Paradise Valley Road and Elkelton Place, a busy intersection, as well as Paradise Valley Road and Worthington Street, officials said.