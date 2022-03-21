SAN DIEGO — An abandoned panga washed ashore on Mission Beach Monday night.

The boat was spotted just after 8:30 p.m., San Diego police told FOX 5.

Witnesses say they saw about five people run off the boat near Oceanfront Walk and Manhattan Court.

San Diego lifeguards were called to the shore, where they searched for passengers that may have still been in the water.

Multiple lifejackets were strewn across the sand, and food items and gasoline cans were seen floating in the surf.

Border Patrol was investigating the incident.