Immigration authorities were called out to Pacific Beach after lifeguards spotted an abandoned panga on shore. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Immigration authorities were called out to Pacific Beach Monday to investigate a suspected smuggling incident after lifeguards spotted an abandoned panga on shore.

The 20-foot fishing vessel was located shortly before 6 a.m. on the beach in the area south of Crystal Pier, U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson Tekae Michael said.

Lifeguards were at the scene, but a rescue response was not warranted, a City of San Diego spokesperson told FOX 5.

Authorities also discovered multiple personal flotation devices and seven fuel canister, Michael said.

Pangas, low-lying fishing boats with outboard motors, are frequently used by smugglers bringing people into the U.S. illegally.

The vessel was removed from the beach by CBP’s Air and Marine Operations, according to Michael.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident and the matter remains under investigation.