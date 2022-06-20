SAN DIEGO — An abandoned house near a gas station in the Lincoln Park neighborhood caught fire Monday evening, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire around 7:30 p.m. on Cereza Street, where they found the backhouse of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames, said Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The parking lot of a Chevron gas station, which is separated from the home by a small wall and line of trees, was evacuated by authorities, Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Charpentier said there were reports of a homeless encampment present on the property but that arson investigators were working to confirm it.

There were no reports of injuries as firefighters were able to put out the flames.