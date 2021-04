SAN DIEGO – Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse in Barrio Logan Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 17-hundred block of Newton Avenue. About 40 firefighters responded to the call and took just over one hour to put out the flames, according to San Diego Fire.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

