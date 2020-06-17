Abandoned Barrio Logan warehouse burns for at least the 5th time

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled towering flames at an abandoned warehouse in Barrio Logan Wednesday, marking at least the fifth time the building has burned in the past year.

The blaze broke out some time before 3 a.m. at the warehouse on Dalbergia Street, between Main Street and Interstate 5.

Flames could be seen leaping dozens of feet into the air from the roof when crews arrived, and it took more than 60 firefighters several hours to get under control. National City and Chula Vista firefighters were called in to help San Diego crews.

Officials said no one was inside the warehouse, which once housed a uniform-supply business, and no firefighters were hurt.

Prior fires damaged the same vacant building on Oct. 19, Oct. 25 and Dec. 26 of last year, then again in mid-April 2020, the fire department said. Crews acknowledged the other fires with frustration, but didn’t speculate any further about why the building has burned so many times.

Investigators were called to look into the cause of the most recent blaze.