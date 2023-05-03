SAN DIEGO — There’s just something about perfect timing that makes for the best sunsets. This is especially true on the rare occasion of the San Diego phenomenon known as “Scrippshenge.”

This spectacle can viewed once or twice a year when the setting sun dips toward the horizon, perfectly aligning between the support beams of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla. This usually occurs in May and August, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Sunset chasers and photographers alike gather to witness the perfect balance between pier, ocean and sky in hopes of capturing the moment on camera.

University of California, San Diego photographer Erik Jepsen snapped the glorious moment with his camera on Tuesday, with his shot showing several people gathered beneath the pier. The art of alignment seems to wow many as the “Scrippshenge” sunset usually draws a decent crowd.

The last one took place in August 2022.

If you weren’t able to witness this marvel for yourself, you may have another opportunity in just a few months. Websites like suncalc.org or an app called PlanIt Photo can help you figure out alignment times and dates.