SAN DIEGO — As we look back at the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, we recall her visit to San Diego 39 years ago.

On Feb. 26, 1983, the Queen arrived aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia during a 10-day tour of California. About 3,000 people gathered at Broadway Pier to greet the Queen and her husband Prince Philip.

During her two-day visit to San Diego, the Queen visited the U.S.S. Ranger aircraft carrier, the Old Globe and the San Diego Zoo.

She also visited the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. It was a special request by the Royal couple, who were interested in marine life.

The Queen and Prince Philip were given a tour by the then-director of the Scripps Institution, William Nierenberg. They toured the aquarium, where they got to see a sea lion up close. As with many of her other stops around San Diego, a lot of people came out to get a glimpse of the Queen.