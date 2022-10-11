SAN DIEGO — Tuesday is game day in Southern California as the San Diego Padres are set to faceoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers to kickoff the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The question of who will be hitting the dirt at Dodgers Stadium and later at Petco Park has been answered. Ahead of the rivalry competition, the Padres lionhearted lineup has been determined and their 26-man Division Series roster was officially released.

SAN DIEGO PADRES ROSTER BREAKDOWN

–Right-handed pitchers (8): Mike Clevinger, Yu Darvish, Luis García, Pierce Johnson, Nick Martinez, Joe Musgrove, Robert Suarez, Steven Wilson

–Left-handed pitchers (5): Josh Hader, Tim Hill, Sean Manaea, Adrian Morejon, Blake Snell

–Catchers (3): Jorge Alfaro, Luis Campusano, Austin Nola

–Infield (6): Josh Bell, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Wil Myers

–Outfield (4): José Azocar, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Juan Soto

The Padres finished the regular season with a 45-36 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall.

According to schedule, the first pitch will fly at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday evening in Los Angeles. This game will mark the 20th time the opposing teams have squared off this season.