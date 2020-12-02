Apartment fire leaves 1 person in hospital, 7 looking for place to stay

SAN DIEGO — A fire ripped through an apartment building in the Mount Hope neighborhood overnight, leaving one person hurt and more than half a dozen looking for a place to spend the night.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the building on Federal Boulevard, just south of state Route 94.

“Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the two-story building,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said. “Access was difficult as the complex is built on a long driveway and the apparatus couldn’t park next to the apartments. Crews ran a hose line up the driveway as well as ground ladders for accessing the roof.”

Residents had evacuated on their own prior to crews arriving, Muñoz explained. “Unfortunately, one person was injured and transported to a hospital,” she continued, but no further details were immediately available.

The fire was knocked down on both floors before 3 a.m., but even the firefighters’ quick work couldn’t save an estimated $300,000 in property damage and another roughly $75,000 in damage to belongings inside the building.

“Excellent work by crews in adapting to the difficult conditions they encountered,” Muñoz said. “Their quick teamwork resulted in the fire being confined to one apartment on the first floor and two on the second floor.”

Seven adults were unable to return to their homes, and some were getting help from Red Cross to find a place to stay temporarily.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team is now investigating the cause of the fire, though Muñoz noted that this is standard procedure, and does not necessarily indicate the blaze was considered suspicious.