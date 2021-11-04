13-year-old boy missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for help finding a missing teenager in San Diego Thursday morning.

The 13-year-old boy, identified only as Michael, was last seen shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Charter Avenue and Eldridge Street, not far from Waring Road in Allied Gardens. The Allied Gardens neighborhood is northwest of San Diego State University.

Authorities described Michael as a white or Hispanic male, five feet, four inches tall and weighing around 113 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts, according to police.

Anyone who sees Michael was asked to call 911.