SAN DIEGO — San Diego Honor Flight returned Sunday afternoon with 95 Vietnam Veterans after a three-day Honor flight trip to Washington D.C. to see the memorials for their service.

When they returned to San Diego, the baggage claim was filled with hundreds of friends, families and even strangers, who surprised these Vietnam Veterans with a welcome home they never received. It was an emotional afternoon.

“It’s hard not to cry, it was like 52 years to get that,” Vietnam Veteran Dallas Haine said. “That’s kind of what I expected when I got home and I got to see opposite, so it’s been 52 years of kind of feeling like you should be embarrassed or ashamed of what you did and these people took that all the way.”

It’s the second San Diego Honor Flight filled with only Vietnam Veterans.

“I’ve never been to Washington D.C.,” Haine said. “The wall was awesome. I found my good friend that was killed May 8, 1970, so I was able to scratch his name on the wall.”

It was a trip these 95 veterans will never forget.

“When I got to the edge and I saw all the people, I was shocked, tears came to my eyes,” Jim Pearson, a Vietnam Veteran, said. “Fifty-three years we’ve been waiting for.”

“Made my day, made my life,” Haine said.