ENCINITAS, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested a 90-year-old man suspected of stabbing his wife in Encinitas.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies went to the 1000 block of C Street after receiving a call from a neighbor about an injured woman who had come to their door, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say a husband and wife were having an argument that turned physical. That’s when the husband used a knife to stab his wife, authorities said.

The woman, 82, was taken to a hospital to be treated. She was expected to be OK.

Her husband, Clark Sandknop, was also treated for minor injuries before he was booked into Vista Detention Facility on attempted murder and felony elder abuse charges.