90 dogs arrive in San Diego from areas threatened by Hurricane Delta

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of rescue animals arrived Thursday in San Diego ahead of when Hurricane Delta is scheduled to make landfall Friday near the U.S. Gulf Coast.

About 90 dogs landed at Gillespie Field in an effort led by California-based nonprofit Wings of Rescue to create space in shelters for pets expected to be displaced by the storm.

The animals were transported to different facilities in San Diego County where they will be put up for adoption.

Just last month, 100 dogs and cats also were flown in from Louisiana to local shelters.