SAN DIEGO – A 9-year-old boy collided with a vehicle in the Mountain View neighborhood Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. when the boy, who was riding his bike in an alley in the 200 block of S. Pardee Street, exited the alley and failed to yield to a vehicle driving eastbound on Webster Avenue, said Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

The nine-year-old collided with the front passenger-side bumper of the vehicle, a 2021 Nissan Sentra, driven by an unnamed woman who was not injured.

EMS and police were called to the scene, and the boy was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries, including a maxilla fracture, a nose fracture and a concussion.

Officer Buttle said that the nine-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and that CPS will be notified.

Drugs and or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this incident. The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police or the San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.