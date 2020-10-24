9 drivers arrested at downtown DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nine drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at a downtown San Diego checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was set up by the San Diego Police Department at 1400 G St. between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Anthony Obregon.

Of 1,114 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 454 vehicles were screened and 11 drivers evaluated, Obregon said.

Nine DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint, the officer said. One person was arrested on suspicion of committing other crimes.

Nine vehicles were impounded, Obregon said.

