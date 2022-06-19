SAN DIEGO – Nine people have been displaced after a fire damaged two homes in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out sometime around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Caminito Mindy, SDFD Batallion Commander Chris Babler said. Around this time, a nearby fire station received a knock on the door reporting the blaze just a few blocks away.

Crews were quickly dispatched to the scene and discovered flames roughly 20 to 25 feet high coming out from the side of the home and nearing a neighbor’s house.

Babler said that there was extensive damage to the attic and living space of the home where the fire broke out and that the neighbor’s home was also damaged as a result of the blaze. Red Cross is assisting nine displaced residents between the two houses.

No residents or firefighters were injured during this incident, Babler said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.