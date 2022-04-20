SAN DIEGO (CNS) – All the San Diego-area cities that historically have contracted with the county Sheriff’s Department for their police services have renewed those agreements once again, the regional law enforcement agency announced Wednesday.

The city councils of the nine municipalities — Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista – – each signed on to another five-year contract in recent weeks, as required to ratify a blanket approval given by the county Board of Supervisors in late January.

Created in 1850, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has provided public safety services to contract cities since 1959, according to the regional agency. Currently, its staff of 4,693 serves a population of more than 960,000 people across a 4,500-square-mile area, including unincorporated communities, operating out of 21 patrol stations and about a dozen support offices.

In recent years, local cities have annually paid anywhere from several million dollars, in the case of Del Mar, to more than $20 million, in the cases of San Marcos and Vista, for the department’s services, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

