SAN DIEGO – Three teenagers were jailed Sunday on suspicion they carried out a series of armed robberies throughout the San Marcos community, authorities said.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds are suspected of robbing nine people within a two-and-a-half-hour span with the last coming at about 2 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Alexander Brust said in a news release. All the victims gave similar similar descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle used in this string of robberies, a Toyota Tacoma.

Deputies located the vehicle around 2 p.m. near Knoll Road and conducted a traffic stop where all three suspects were detained, Brust said. None of them were publicly identified by the agency.

During an initial investigation, deputies discovered that the truck driven by the suspects was stolen on Saturday from Vista.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and gun-related charges.

No injuries were reported and no suspects are believed to be outstanding, officials said.