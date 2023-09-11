Video: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Held at University Of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Several events are being held Monday around San Diego County in commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four commercial airline planes, sending two of the planes into the Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon.

Below is a list of events being held around San Diego County on 9/11:

8:15 a.m. University of San Diego Commemoration and Prayer for Peace. Peace & Justice Theatre at USD. 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110.

8:30 a.m. Oceanside 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Oceanside Pier Amphitheater. 301 The Strand N, Oceanside, CA 92054.

8:30 a.m. National City 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. National City Fire Department. 343 E 16th St, National City, CA 91950.

8:40 a.m. San Diego State ROTC Remembrance Ceremony. Campanile Walkway Flagpole in front of Hepner Hall.

9 a.m. East County Leaders and First Responders Speak at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Grossmont College main quad. 8800 Grossmont College Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020.

2 p.m. USS Midway Museum 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony. USS Midway Museum hangar deck. 910 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101.

The Miramar National Cemetery will also be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, the first of its kind in the San Diego area.